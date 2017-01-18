English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Ofcom fines EE £2.7M for billing blunders

18 JAN 2017
EE store

UK operator EE was fined £2.7 million by regulator Ofcom for billing issues which led to customers being overcharged by a total of £250,000.

The error impacted at least 32,145 subscribers who were charged US international call rates when using EE’s customer service line while roaming in the European Union between July 2014 and July 2015.

EE initially reported it was unable to identify the majority of customers involved and offered to make a charity donation rather than process individual refunds.

However, Ofcom concluded EE could identify most of the impacted customers. In its judgement, Ofcom said the company’s carelessness or negligence contributed to the mistake and ordered it to pay refunds where possible, with money owed to consumers who couldn’t be identified – totalling £62,000 – donated to charity.

Ofcom Consumer Group director Lindsey Fussell said: “EE didn’t take enough care to ensure that its customers were billed accurately. This ended up costing customers thousands of pounds, which is completely unacceptable.

“We monitor how phone companies bill their customers, and will not tolerate careless mistakes. Any company that breaks Ofcom’s rules should expect similar consequences.”

Ofcom noted EE acted promptly to reimburse a further 7,674 subscribers who were billed for calling or texting customer services while roaming in the EU after EE eliminated fees for the service in November 2015.

Improved support
In a statement emailed to Mobile World Live EE said it had introduced new systems and policies to allow it to “better support our customers in the rare occasion that billing issues do occur.”

The company said: “We accept these findings and apologise unreservedly to those customers affected by these technical billing issues between 2014 and 2015. We have put measures in place to prevent this from happening again, and have contacted the majority of customers to apologise and provide a full refund. For those customers that we could not identify, we donated the remaining excess fees to charitable causes in line with Ofcom’s guidelines.”

Today’s fine is the second time Ofcom imposed a multi-million pound fine on a UK operator for billing system problems in the past six months. In October the regulator charged Vodafone UK a record £4.6 million for failing to register pre-pay top-ups and subsequent customer care issues.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

MTN hits back at Cameroon privacy accusations

Vodafone, O2 UK renegotiating network sharing deal

FCC chair defends open internet rules in final speech

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association