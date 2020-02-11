 O2 UK claims LTE-M first with launch - Mobile World Live
Home

O2 UK claims LTE-M first with launch

11 FEB 2020

Telefonica’s O2 UK claimed to be the first operator in the country to launch an LTE-M network and detailed plans for a nationwide rollout over the course of 2020.

In a statement, O2 said the deployment of LTE-M – a standardised LPWA network technology – expanded its IoT offering and would help business customers to enable more applications including asset tracking, connected traffic lights, parking sensors, soil monitoring, assisted live alerts and more.

The company said 50 LTE-M sites across the country are already live, and its investment in the technology reflects its focus on IoT as a growth area.

O2’s local rival Vodafone UK has been a big advocate of NB-IoT, the alternate standardised LPWA solution. The company launched its network in 2019 and, at group level, has deployed NB-IoT across its European footprint, including Germany, Italy and Spain.

Transform business
O2 touted the benefits of LTE-M technology, stating the network will unlock widespread uptake of long-life IoT battery devices, drive increased operational efficiencies and provide higher throughput for wider coverage in urban and rural areas.

Paul O’Sullivan, director of wholesale and commercial at O2 said “IoT technology has the potential to transform the way the UK does business”.

“To become the first UK network operator to roll-out an LTE-M network is a major milestone for us here at O2.”

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

