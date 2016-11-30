English
O2 slams EE as “rattled rival” following Sky Mobile launch

30 NOV 2016
shutterstock_92186554 (1) UK phones

UK’s O2 accused rival EE of “sour grapes”, as the two operators became embroiled in a war of words following the launch of broadcaster Sky’s mobile service.

Sky unveiled its much anticipated mobile offering yesterday, which will use Telefonica-owned O2’s network, and vowed to shake-up the mobile market by offering flexible data tariffs.

However, EE, now owned by BT, which already competes with Sky in the pay-TV, broadband and fixed-line markets, wasted little time in attempting to spoil the party, slamming O2’s network, particularly when it comes to streaming video.

An O2 spokesperson has since dismissed the comments, branding EE  as a “rattled rival”, in a statement emailed to Mobile World Live. 

“We deliver on our customers’ expectations and enhance our network based on their feedback, which is why we have the lowest churn in the industry and the most loyal customers among our competitors,” it added.

O2 went on to cite a recent uSwitch award, giving it the title of Best Network Coverage for 2016, and said it had made a £2 million investment in its network each day over the last quarter.

O2’s retort comes a day after EE went on the offensive.

It claimed Sky Mobile customers will be unable to get the best experience because of O2’s poor network for streaming, citing an Ofcom report, while stating existing O2 customers will also see their service slowdown given the addition of new Sky customers on the network.

The company, UK’s market leader, also provided information from a range of network tests, which, unsurprisingly, showed up EE in a better light than O2.

This included information from tests conducted by OpenSignal, Rootmetrics, P3 and Ofcom.

  • Chris Pateman

    EE has the best, fastest and most fantastic network, with a good sexy head of teeth, and yet Sky choose to go with tatty old O2. How can this be? Maybe Sky don’t know how to undertake due diligence. Maybe O2 lied to them. What other reason could there be?

    • Michael Smith

      Really? Your glorious EE has POOR customer service, told me FIVE years ago a cell tower in my area affecting my connection would be fixed – it wasn’t and STILL isn’t. I had to go through the Ombudsman to cancel the contract and was paid considerable compensation! So take off those rose tinted glasses or could it be you work for EE?? Hmmm console investigation and you’ll see EE are NOT as perfect as you believe.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

