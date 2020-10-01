 O2 looks to boost automated cars via satellite, 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

O2 looks to boost automated cars via satellite, 5G

01 OCT 2020

Telefonica’s O2 UK launched what it claimed was the first commercial laboratory in the country using both 5G and satellite communications to test connected and automated vehicles (CAVs).

The laboratory, which has been developed as part of a four-year trial programme supported by the operator and the European Space Agency, is now open to companies looking to explore connectivity solutions for CAVs, O2 stated.

It has been named the Darwin SatCom Lab, and will be based in the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire.

Using both 5G and satellite connectivity, companies are invited to test proof of concepts using two electric cars, which O2 converted into CAVs with LIDAR sensors, allowing them to be controlled from the laboratory and driven around the campus.

O2 explained satellite would play a “crucial role” in the extension of 5G, particularly to provide seamless connectivity to remote and harder-to-reach areas for trains and road vehicles.

Within the facility, Nokia has provided the 5G equipment, while the geosynchronous communications satellites are from Spanish operator Hispasat.

Derek McManus, COO of O2, said opening the lab was the “next step in getting autonomous vehicles on the road and making UK’s transport network greener”.

O2’s autonomous vehicle development follows news from rival Vodafone UK, which struck a partnership with vehicle specialist Aurrigo in August to offer a driverless transport service at a sporting event using its 4G network.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

EC sets date for O2 UK, Virgin Media decision

BT sees silver lining to Huawei UK ban

O2 predicts CO2 5G benefits

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association