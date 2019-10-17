 O2 enters UK 5G battle - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

O2 enters UK 5G battle

17 OCT 2019

O2 UK introduced a range of potentially innovative pricing packages, as it became the latest operator in the market to launch commercial 5G services.

The operator pledged it will not charge a premium for 5G plans after lighting its network in Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London, Slough and Leeds. In a statement, it said coverage would be extended to 20 towns and cities by the year-end, and 50 by mid-2020.

Its initial focus for the network is on highly populated areas including railway stations, shopping centres and sports stadiums, areas O2 UK CEO Mark Evans (pictured) explained would “benefit customers and businesses the most”.

Monthly plans are customisable, with subscribers offered options around the data allowance, length of contract and upfront device costs. SIM-only plans start from £25 per month with 5GB data, and unlimited minutes and text.

Evans tipped the technology to “revolutionise the way people and businesses use mobile connectivity, unlocking huge possibilities for our economy and society”.

The operator is offering four 5G smartphones: the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G; Galaxy Note 10+ 5G; Galaxy A90 5G; and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G.

Consumers who bought the latest iPhone 11, Pro or Pro Max with a 90GB tariff or more will be offered a trade-in option in 2020, when Apple is expected to introduce its first 5G smartphone.

Businesses can also access 5G speeds with a bolt-on to current contracts.

O2’s 5G network was built using equipment from Ericsson and Nokia.

Reaction
PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore told Mobile World Live “O2’s move to unlimited data tariffsso quickly is a worry”.

“This is a challenge to all operators and possesses considerable financial pressures given the further investment needed in acquiring spectrum and building the 5G network,” he added.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Singapore broadens 5G spectrum allocation

Delivering on the 5G dream with modern backhaul

Feature video: MBBF19 highlights
Huawei MBBF - Videos

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association