NYSE forges ahead with delisting Chinese operators - Mobile World Live

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) revealed it would advance a plan to delist China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom after receiving clarification of US policy from the administration of outgoing President Donald Trump.

In a statement today (6 January), NYSE noted trading of securities from China’s three major telecom players will be halted on 11 January as originally planned.

It added the decision was based on fresh guidance from the Department of the Treasury, which confirmed transactions with the companies would be prohibited under an executive order issued by President Trump in November 2020.

Last month, NYSE said it would drop the companies to comply with Trump’s directive, but backtracked on 4 January due to confusion around implementation of the policy.

NYSE said the operators have a right to have the decision reviewed “by a committee of the board of directors of the exchange”.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) previously blasted the move as politically driven, but said it would have a “rather limited” impact on the companies’ growth.