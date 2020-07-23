 Nvidia sniffs around Arm - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Nvidia sniffs around Arm

23 JUL 2020

Chipmaker Nvidia approached SoftBank Group about a possible takeover of its chip design company Arm in what could be the largest-ever acquisition in the silicon industry, Bloomberg reported.

Sources told Bloomberg Nvidia’s approach may not result in a deal and other bidders could step forwards.

SoftBank is considering a sale of some or all of its stake in Arm, or listing the unit as part of a broader asset sale strategy to help slash debt.

Patrick Moorhead, principal analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy, highlighted the significant benefits of Nvidia acquiring Arm in a tweet.

But CCS Insight VP of research for the Americas Geoff Blaber was skeptical, tweeting the move is “deeply questionable” despite the clear attraction of Arm to Nvidia in terms of  driving “growth in data centres, IoT and networking”.

“Regulatory clearance a massive question mark, plus value of Arm is its ecosystem. For that independence is imperative,” he noted.

Bloomberg reported SoftBank also held preliminary discussion with Apple about a possible sale, but the iPhone maker wasn’t planning to make a bid because it believes Arm’s licensing model would be a poor fit with its focus on hardware and software.

SoftBank last month detailed plans to sell a significant portion of its stake in T-Mobile US, aiming to raise $21 billion, and in May approved a move involving its domestic mobile operator as part of its asset sale plan.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SoftBank prepares for SA with Ericsson dual-mode core

SoftBank considers Arm options

SoftBank chief resigns from Alibaba board
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association