 Nvidia move for Arm falls foul of FTC - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nvidia move for Arm falls foul of FTC

03 DEC 2021

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued to block a $40 billion takeover bid by Nvidia for Arm, stating the deal would give the company control over designs and technology its competitors need.

Nvidia’s acquisition could stifle competition in automotive chipsets, CPU and smart network interface cards for data centre servers, the FTC claimed, noting the chip manufacturer’s rivals rely on Arm’s designs in each sector.

FTC Bureau of Competition director Holly Vedova stated it moved to “block the largest semiconductor chip merger in history to prevent a chip conglomerate from stifling the innovation pipeline for next-generation technologies”.

The regulator is also concerned over the potential for Nvidia to access proprietary information about its competitors.

It noted Nvidia’s rivals routinely share protected information with Arm as part of the process of testing and licensing its designs.

The deal requires regulatory approval from the European Union, the US, China and the UK, none of which have yet done so.

Arm is majority-owned by SoftBank Group, which put it into play to raise cash to offset steep operating losses.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm apunta a la informática móvil

Qualcomm outlines metaverse use cases

Qualcomm targets mobile computing
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association