Home

NTT, Ericsson, Toyota forge connected car partnership

11 AUG 2017

Companies from the technology and automotive sectors formed a consortium focused on creating the network architecture to handle the deluge of data expected to be generated by connected cars.

The newly-formed Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) includes Ericsson, Intel, NTT, NTT Docomo and Toyota and aims to define best network practice for the new architecture.

It is also set to investigate methods of delivering technologies including intelligent driving and maps updated with real-time data.

The companies predict data transmitted between connected vehicles and cloud networks will be 10,000 times larger than recorded currently and is likely to reach 10 exabytes per month in 2025.

AECC will attempt to define suitable network architecture and industry best practice standards for how the cars interface with the network.

In a joint statement the members said the increase in data would: “Trigger the need for new architectures of network and computing infrastructure to support distributed resources and topology-aware storage capacity. The architectures will be compliant with applicable standards, which requires collaboration on a local and global scale”.

The group expects to announce new members in the coming months.

AECC is one of a number of partnerships formed by companies throughout the world to accelerate the development of connected vehicle technology across various markets. Members include app companies, technology vendors, network operators and automotive companies.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

