 Nokia takes slice of China Unicom 5G core tender - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Nokia takes slice of China Unicom 5G core tender

15 JUN 2020

Nokia mounted a small comeback in China, winning a deal to provide around 10 per cent of China Unicom’s standalone (SA) 5G core network a matter of weeks after apparently being shut-out of the nation’s next-generation moves.

In a statement, Nokia said the deal covers optical network products, software and cloud core, including unified data management and session management functions. It said the agreement marked an expansion of its existing 4G work with the Chinese operator.

Markus Borchert, president of Nokia Greater China, said in expanding its work with China Unicom beyond 4G, it is looking forward to “close collaboration on novel business models and 5G service innovation to enable an open” ecosystem for the technology.

The vendor missed out on two major 5G RAN tenders in China in April, though during its Q1 earnings call CEO Rajeev Suri said he was “quite optimistic” on winning a part of China Unicom’s 5G core contract.

Last month rival Ericsson secured a deal covering its SA 5G core portfolio with China Telecom, covering cloud packet core, cloud unified data management and policy products.

China Telecom and China Unicom are jointly building a single nationwide 5G RAN, but deploying separate core networks.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vietnam operators agree 5G sharing pact

Hong Kong awards first 5G subsidies

Taiwan operators cleared for commercial 5G
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association