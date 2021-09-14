 Nokia restarts O-RAN Alliance work - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia restarts O-RAN Alliance work

14 SEP 2021

Nokia rekindled its technical contribution to the O-RAN Alliance after the group offered assurances its work complied with US legislation, with the vendor’s mobile networks head stating its commitment was unwavering.

In a blog, Mobile Networks president Tommi Uitto (pictured) explained Nokia’s commitment to open RAN and the alliance remained as strong as when it first backed the initiatives. He pledged the company’s belief in the approach will not change in the future.

Acknowledging Nokia had to pause its activity with the alliance while “important legal issues were ironed out”, he said the vendor was ready to continue working with the group after it announced changes to its participation documents and procedures, “ensuring technical activities can continue in compliance with US law”.

Nokia hit the brakes on its work with the O-RAN Alliance at the end of August, citing concerns about information being shared with companies branded a potential national security risk by the US.

Reassurance
In a separate statement, the O-RAN Alliance explained its board approved changes it believes addresses such concerns.

Andre Fuetsch, CTO of AT&T and chair of the O-RAN Alliance, offered assurances the group operates in a manner which “promotes transparency and participation of our member companies in the development and adoption of global open specifications and standards”.

Deutsche Telekom SVP of strategy and technology innovation Alex Jinsung Choi, the alliance’s COO, added it remained “fully committed to working together in the alliance” to achieve its goals and objectives “as quickly as possible”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

MTN taps Nokia for South Africa network boost

Nokia bags UScellular 5G core deal

Nokia suspende su participación en la Alianza O-RAN
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association