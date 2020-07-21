 Nokia makes SA 5G private networking play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia makes SA 5G private networking play

21 JUL 2020

Nokia commercially launched standalone (SA) 5G network equipment designed for private enterprise, with the kit set to be deployed at a test mine facility in Finland.

The technology has been in the test phase at customer facilities and with mobile operator partners since Q1.

Nokia Enterprise president Raghav Sahgal said the new product was “paving the way to accelerate digitalisation in the most demanding of use cases such as automotive manufacturing, where cloud, robotics and autonomous machine operations create mission-critical demands for reliable low latency and high data rate”.

Its first announced deployment is with Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology at a test mine in Tampere, Finland. The facility prototypes new industrial processes for mining companies around the world.

Using the new networking kit, the companies plan to develop automated mining processes and remote machine operations over 4K video links connecting the deep underground and surface control centre among other digital use cases.

Alongside the launch of SA 5G equipment, Nokia revealed a number of enhancements to its private network equipment based on LTE, improving the range of services available and supporting a greater number of bands.

The vendor provides private network equipment to 180 customers using previous generations of mobile technology, with 30 of these using non-standalone 5G as part of their agreement.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

China brands Nokia, Ericsson report fake news

SKT partners HPE on 5G MEC

China mulls Nokia, Ericsson sanctions – report
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association