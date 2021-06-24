Nokia touts turnaround progress with latest 5G kit

Nokia unveiled its latest generation of 5G radio and baseband equipment, which president of mobile networks Tommi Uitto claimed was evidence of the vendor’s success in its ongoing business transformation efforts.

Upgraded AirScale 5G products cover baseband, remote radio heads and Massive MIMO active antennas with digital beamforming. The equipment uses the latest generation of its ReefShark system-on-chip components.

Uitto highlighted ease of deployment features and the energy-saving credentials of the latest equipment, noting the products were evidence of “the successful transformation of our business and ability to deliver market-leading products to our global customers”.

He added the products were open RAN ready and provided “cutting-edge” 5G experiences comprising premium speeds, capacity and connectivity.

Nokia also claimed its latest Massive MIMO units were the lightest on the market, at 17kg.

The release comes as the company continues business turnaround efforts led by CEO Pekka Lundmark, who took charge in August 2020 and wasted little time in unveiling a change in strategy and sweeping restructure.

Its new business plan centres on catching-up with rivals on 5G and eventually leading on it, after Lundmark made a scathing assessment of its position with the latest network technology during the early months of his tenure.