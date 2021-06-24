 Nokia touts turnaround progress with latest 5G kit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia touts turnaround progress with latest 5G kit

24 JUN 2021

Nokia unveiled its latest generation of 5G radio and baseband equipment, which president of mobile networks Tommi Uitto claimed was evidence of the vendor’s success in its ongoing business transformation efforts.

Upgraded AirScale 5G products cover baseband, remote radio heads and Massive MIMO active antennas with digital beamforming. The equipment uses the latest generation of its ReefShark system-on-chip components.

Uitto highlighted ease of deployment features and the energy-saving credentials of the latest equipment, noting the products were evidence of “the successful transformation of our business and ability to deliver market-leading products to our global customers”.

He added the products were open RAN ready and provided “cutting-edge” 5G experiences comprising premium speeds, capacity and connectivity.

Nokia also claimed its latest Massive MIMO units were the lightest on the market, at 17kg.

The release comes as the company continues business turnaround efforts led by CEO Pekka Lundmark, who took charge in August 2020 and wasted little time in unveiling a change in strategy and sweeping restructure.

Its new business plan centres on catching-up with rivals on 5G and eventually leading on it, after Lundmark made a scathing assessment of its position with the latest network technology during the early months of his tenure.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Nokia deploys Dish core in AWS cloud

Nokia cleared for private 5G take off with Lufthansa

Nokia picks up Danish 5G RAN deal

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association