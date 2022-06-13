Nokia hot on cooling following Innventure pact

Nokia signed an agreement with technology commericalisation specialist Innventure for the latter to take the network vendor’s cooling technology for mobile equipment and data centres to market.

In a joint statement, the pair explained Innventure’s new subsidiary Accelsius had acquired the rights to high-performance cooling technology developed by Nokia Bell Labs, with the recently-established entity responsible for commericialising the technology.

The deal follows a partnership between Nokia and Innventure announced in 2019 covering plans to collaborate on new routes to market for the vendor’s technology and IP portfolio beyond its core business area.

Technology being taken to market by Accelsius covers techniques which deliver cooling directly to the chip or other heat sources. The two claim it is “simple to install, energy efficient and compact”.

In the announcement, Nokia VP for patent transactions and external alliances Jukka Nihtila said by “collaborating with Innventure, our hugely versatile cooling technology can be offered to a broad range of companies in different industries to meet the challenge of heat densities in data centres and telecom networks while lowering energy consumption.”

Nokia did not offer further details on the make up of the deal or the terms of its agreement with Innventure.