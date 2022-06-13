 Nokia hot on cooling following Innventure pact - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia hot on cooling following Innventure pact

13 JUN 2022

Nokia signed an agreement with technology commericalisation specialist Innventure for the latter to take the network vendor’s cooling technology for mobile equipment and data centres to market.

In a joint statement, the pair explained Innventure’s new subsidiary Accelsius had acquired the rights to high-performance cooling technology developed by Nokia Bell Labs, with the recently-established entity responsible for commericialising the technology.

The deal follows a partnership between Nokia and Innventure announced in 2019 covering plans to collaborate on new routes to market for the vendor’s technology and IP portfolio beyond its core business area.

Technology being taken to market by Accelsius covers techniques which deliver cooling directly to the chip or other heat sources. The two claim it is “simple to install, energy efficient and compact”.

In the announcement, Nokia VP for patent transactions and external alliances Jukka Nihtila said by “collaborating with Innventure, our hugely versatile cooling technology can be offered to a broad range of companies in different industries to meet the challenge of heat densities in data centres and telecom networks while lowering energy consumption.”

Nokia did not offer further details on the make up of the deal or the terms of its agreement with Innventure.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Orange Poland extends network deal with Nokia

Docomo promueve su estrategia 6G con Nokia, NEC y Fujitsu

Blog: 5G Advanced paves way for fresh devices, ecosystems
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association