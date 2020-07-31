 Nokia hit by China, Covid woes as Suri departs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia hit by China, Covid woes as Suri departs

31 JUL 2020

Nokia estimated it took a €500 million short-term hit due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic which, combined with a decline in China, led to a revenue dip in outgoing boss Rajeev Suri’s (pictured) final results announcement.

The Finnish vendor posted revenue of €5.1 billion, down 11 per cent year-on-year, although it did swing to a profit of €85 million from a €191 million loss.

Suri, who will hand the reins to incoming boss Pekka Lundmark from tomorrow (1 August), said the company delivered “better than expected profitability”, with clear indications of “a return to strength in mobile radio”.

Bit it had to factor in the effects of the health pandemic, which hit net sales in the quarter by approximately €300 million, adding to a €200 million impact in Q1.

On revenue, Suri said it expected the majority of sales missed in the quarter due to Covid-19 would shift to future periods, while the decline in China was based “on the prudent approach we have taken in that market”.

“We also saw a reduction driven by our proactive steps to reduce the volume of low margin services business,” he explained.

Optimism
Net sales from its Networks business dropped 10 per cent to €4 billion. There were also declines across its other units, with Software down 10 per cent to €597 million and Technologies 12 per cent lower at €341 million.

For Networks and Software, the company said it underperformed due to lower infrastructure deployment services within mobile access and increased competition, however it expects an uplift at the end of the year as 5G demand increases.

Suri added the company continues to make progress in mobile access, explaining it made improvements with its radio portfolio, where roadmaps “are strengthening, costs are coming down and product performance is rising”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Millicom swings to Q2 loss, CEO looks long-term

Alphabet suffers rare advertising slide

Telefonica finds Costa Rica buyer, virus hits earnings

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association