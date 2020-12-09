Nokia global head to go as executive exodus continues - Mobile World Live

Nokia president of global services and operations Sanjay Goel became the latest senior figure reported to be leaving the company as part of a sweeping restructure imposed by CEO Pekka Lundmark (pictured).

Goel held a number of senior positions at Nokia since his arrival in 2001. He has led the Global Services division since 2018 and had President of Operations added to his remit in January.

News of the executive’s upcoming departure was broken by Reuters yesterday (8 December), and comes less than a month after the announcement of the forthcoming exits of CTO Marcus Weldon and CMO Barry French.

A Nokia representative stopped short of confirming Goel’s departure, but told Mobile World Live the vendor is “moving to a new operating model, designed to better align with the needs of its customers”.

“The new model, to be implemented on 1st January 2021, will reduce complexity, improve cost-efficiency and drive accountability and transparency across the business.”

They explained part of the new approach involves “streamlining our group leadership team, in order to best support the four new business groups. As a result, there is some evolution within the senior team and these changes are being worked through at an individual level”.

The company is set to reveal further details about its new structure next week, having initially outlined details during Lundmark’s Q3 results presentation in October.

Its revised model will see it scrap the end-to-end strategy followed under former boss Rajeev Suri in favour of four autonomous divisions responsible for their own bottom-lines.

The change in strategy is an attempt by the company’s new management to revive its fortunes in key areas including 5G, where the vendor has missed out on a number of lucrative contracts.