English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia feels Q1 pain as market gears up for 5G

26 APR 2018

Nokia suffered a “challenging Q1” as lower income from North America resulted in a hit to earnings, but CEO Rajeev Suri (pictured) remained bullish about a strong full year performance as momentum for 5G builds.

The Finland-based vendor said it was seeing “further acceleration of 5G”, and an “excellent” order intake and backlog in Q1 2018, leaving it confident net sales in North America and overall profitability will “improve significantly in the second half of 2018”.

North America is expected to be among the first regions to deploy 5G, with commercial rollouts set to begin at the end of 2018.

Suri said in a statement Nokia had considerable confidence the company is “well-positioned” to “out perform” a strengthening networks market and meet its full year 2018 guidance.

“Our end-to-end portfolio positions us very well for 5G and our efforts to accelerate global 5G adoption are clearly delivering results,” he said. “We will fuel that adoption in 2018 with investments in trial costs, as needed.”

He added those investments “will position us to capture opportunities in a 5G market that we believe will substantially accelerate this year in the United States, followed by large scale commercial 5G rollouts starting in 2019 in multiple geographies”.

“Given these developments, we expect to see continued softness in the first half of 2018, followed by a much stronger second half.”

Q1 breakdown
The “softness” referred to by Suri was highlighted by an 8 per cent drop in sales, reducing revenue from €5.4 billion in Q1 2017 to €5 billion in the recent quarter. Its loss for the period did, however, narrow 26 per cent from €435 million to €351 million.

The company’s Networks business recorded a 12 per cent drop in net sales to €4.3 billion. Breaking out the unit, net sales at its Ultra Broadband Networks unit – which covers fixed and mobile products – slipped 17 per cent, from €2.2 billion to €1.9 billion. Mobile Networks dropped 19 per cent to €1.4 billion, attributed to lower sales in North America and reduced demand for radio networks.

Fixed networks revenue dropped 11 per cent to €445 million because of lower sales in broadband access, services and digital home.

A bright spot for the company in the quarter was Nokia Technologies, with net sales for the unit rising 48 per cent to €365 million due to new patent licensing agreements, along with brand and technology agreements.

ZTE ban
In an earnings call, Suri also suggested a US ban on ZTE on buying equipment from US companies could also help Nokia’s long-term opportunities, “particularly in the areas of mobile and optics”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

PayPal hails Venmo impact, mobile payment growth

Facebook Q1 immune to scandals, warns on GDPR

Telefonica reveals UK 4G plan, revenue decline

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association