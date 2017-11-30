English
Home

Nokia denies Juniper deal report

30 NOV 2017

Nokia took the unusual step of hitting back at market speculation, after it was reported the company was eyeing an acquisition of Juniper Networks.

In a statement, the vendor said: “Nokia is not currently in talks with, nor is it preparing an offer for, Juniper Networks related to an acquisition of that company.”

CNBC earlier reported a deal was in the making which would have valued the US company at around $16 billion – which was followed by Juniper Network’s share price climbing nearly 20 per cent in after-hours trading.

Of course, it is not the first time Nokia’s infrastructure unit was linked with a deal for Juniper Networks.

The company works in areas including routing and switching and, as such, would bolster Nokia’s proposition following its acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

