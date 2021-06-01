Nokia, Daimler patent deal puts brakes on legal row - Mobile World Live

Nokia and automotive giant Daimler signed a patent licensing agreement, ending a multi-case legal spat between the two related to the use of connectivity technology in vehicles.

In a joint statement, the companies explained the agreement involves Daimler paying to licence Nokia technology, although it omitted details on the exact terms of the pact or sums involved.

As part of the deal all pending litigation between the two has been settled. Although a number of complaints had been brought on both sides, the two highlighted the closure of a case made by the automotive company to the European Commission (EC).

The agreement brings to an end an increasingly fraught disagreement between the two related to access to a range of connectivity technologies by Daimler for connected car applications.

Nokia previously claimed Daimler had sought to avoid paying licensing fees despite already using its protected technologies.

When it filed its EC case in 2019, a representative for car maker told Mobile World Live it wanted “clarification on how essential patents for telecommunications standards are to be licensed in the automotive industry”.