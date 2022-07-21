 Nokia chief confident of hitting full year goals - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia chief confident of hitting full year goals

21 JUL 2022

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark (pictured) heralded a return to growth for the vendor’s mobile networks business during Q2, even though it experienced an ongoing impact from supply chain constraints.

In a presentation of the earnings, Lundmark highlighted growing demand for digitalisation and connectivity services as key opportunities for Nokia moving forward.

“We are in a good place”, Lundmark remarked.

The CEO indicated pressure on suppliers is expected to ease through the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023.

Nokia is now “well placed to deliver our full year 2022 guidance”, he said.

In the context of the global economic situation, Lundmark noted Nokia’s focus is on “preparing for all possible scenarios”.

The CEO indicated Nokia is currently “tracking towards the higher end of our net sales guidance and towards the midpoint of our operating margin guidance as we manage ongoing inflation and currency headwinds”.

Nokia’s mobile networks net sales grew 1 per cent year-on-year to €2.6 billion and delivered “solid profitability”, Lundmark said.

The network infrastructure business achieved 12 per cent growth to €2.2 billion, with fixed and submarine networks proving to be key drivers. From a regional perspective, North America “was a real standout” with a 19 per cent increase in net sales, Lundmark said.

Across the whole of Nokia’s business, sales increased 3 per cent to €5.9 billion, and net profit was up 31 per cent to €460 million.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Telia maintains outlook in challenging environment

Netflix bullish despite subscriber slump

Tele2 chief positive on prospects despite challenges

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association