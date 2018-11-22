Nokia brings together fixed, mobile units for “5G era”

Nokia announced another reshuffle in its management team, which will see its mobile networks head Marc Rouanne (pictured) leaving the company, as it looks to “fully exploit opportunities of 5G”.

From 1 January 2019, the vendor is bringing together its Mobile Networks and Fixed Networks business groups into an Access Networks organisation, under a president who will be named “in due course”.

Rajeev Suri, Nokia CEO, said: “By creating a single Access Networks organisation that includes both fixed and mobile, we can improve our customer focus, simplify our management structure, and more efficiently leverage our full portfolio.”

Nokia veteran Tommi Uitto, who has most recently led mobile networks product sales following the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent, has been appointed president of Mobile Networks, in place of Rouanne. Nokia is still set to appoint a new leader for its fixed unit, after incumbent Federico Guillen was appointed president of Customer Operations, EMEA & Asia.

Today’s announcement is the second in as many weeks. It previously restructured its customer teams into two, EMEA & Asia and Americas, with Ricky Corker, Nokia’s North America president, taking over the Americas unit.

An earlier high-level departure in the works is that of existing Customer Operations head Ashish Chowdhary who, according to reports, is set to lead Apple’s operations in India from the start of next year.

When appointed, the president of Access Networks will join Nokia’s leadership team. Previously, Rouanne and Guillen were both members as head of mobile and fixed, respectively. Guillen will still be a leadership team member, however, in his new Customer Operations role, as will counterpart Corker.