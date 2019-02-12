 Nokia beefs WING IoT unit with vertical focus - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia beefs WING IoT unit with vertical focus

12 FEB 2019

Nokia expanded its Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) programme with the launch of new market-ready solutions, designed to help operators tap into additional verticals.

In a statement released ahead of MWC19 Barcelona, Nokia said its new “off-the-shelf” IoT packages will help operators win new business in vertical IoT markets, enable a faster time-to-market, and simplify set-up and operations of enterprise IoT services.

The move sees Nokia release four new solutions in total, all built on its WING infrastructure, with the focus on addressing opportunities in agriculture; livestock management; logistics; and asset management.

Nokia said the four new solutions will “drive new revenue with minimal investment and less risk” for operators.

The applications include IoT sensors, user applications and the development of business models suited to the specific sectors.

New solutions
Nokia’s smart “agriculture-as-a-service” solution is tailored for sensors to capture environmental, soil and crop data, which is then analysed to provide insights to help farmers manage crops efficiently.

For its livestock play, Nokia said tracking devices and biosensors monitor animal health and welfare to provide awareness on possible abnormalities, protecting valuable livestock and improving yield.

Logistics-as-a-service will use IoT sensors to track global movement and condition of goods through a supply chain, helping enterprises identify incidents to optimise delivery and logistics processes efficiently.

Finally, asset management connects different products globally, allowing enterprises to monitor the status and performance of their goods centrally.

Through its WING programme, which was launched at Mobile World Congress in 2017, Nokia provides global IoT connectivity and services support, along with managed services to offer operators a pay-as-you-grow business model.

Global head of WING at Nokia, Ankur Bhan, believes IoT is a growing opportunity for operators to win enterprise customers, and the new solutions will provide a boost for WING.

“We expect these vertical solutions to encourage more operators to connect to Nokia WING, expanding its global footprint and broadening the range of capabilities and services that will become available.”

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Nokia forecasts rocky 2019 due to sporadic 5G demand

Nokia devices set for North America push

Windows 10 Mobile nears end of the road

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Mobile Mix: Oppo ‘oping for UK success

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association