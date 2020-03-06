 Nokia expects limited impact from Alcatel probe - Mobile World Live
Home

Nokia expects limited impact from Alcatel probe

06 MAR 2020

Nokia reiterated a belief an investigation into potential compliance issues at Alcatel-Lucent, which it acquired in 2016, would not lead to criminal penalties as the vendor continues an internal probe into the matter.

In a report filed with US authorities, Nokia provided an update on the case a year on from revealing potential issues had been uncovered. As in its original statement, the company downplayed any impact.

Although the probe is still ongoing, it so far uncovered no evidence suggesting criminal action would be taken and it was “highly likely” any penalties would be “limited and immaterial”.

“As previously disclosed, we were made aware of certain practices relating to compliance practices at the former Alcatel-Lucent business that have raised concerns”.

“We voluntarily reported the matter to the relevant regulatory authorities and have continued to work on our internal investigation and cooperate with the relevant authorities with a view to resolving the matter.”

On initially making the admission the company’s share price took a hit, though few further comments have been made on it since.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

