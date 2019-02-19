 MWL TV, Samsung hit the airwaves with 5G - Mobile World Live
HomeMWC19 - News

MWL TV, Samsung hit the airwaves with 5G

19 FEB 2019

Mobile World Live TV, the official broadcast service of next week’s MWC19 Barcelona event, will be powered by 5G technology from Samsung Networks.

The GSMA’s media operation signed a partnership with the South Korean infrastructure vendor which will see its 5G radio and router supporting content shot by a HDTV camera at the booth of Mobile World Live TV located in Broadcast Village, Fira Gran Via.

In previous years Mobile World Live TV used fibre-based backhaul for transmission from the booth to its production facility. In a statement Samsung claimed its 5G kit will overcome “the physical limitations of a fibre-based network.”

“5G broadcast offers ultra-low latency for the transmission of large files such as video content.”

The 5G first will complement Mobile World Live TV’s use of 4G technology: the week-long broadcast also relies on 4G for live transmission from the entire event venue as well as on-location live reports from events across the city of Barcelona.

Samsung’s work with Mobile World Live TV marks the latest move by the company to assert itself as a major player in the 5G network market. Reports last week suggested Samsung is increasing efforts to establish itself as a top-tier 5G equipment supplier by pouring resources into its networks business, as it looks to capitalise on security fears surrounding rival Huawei.

The South Korean vendor’s 5G kit will be used extensively throughout Mobile World Live TV’s broadcast at the world’s biggest mobile tech show.

For more details on the broadcast, read this blog and visit our studio stream page.

Author

Justin Springham

Justin manages the editorial content for the Mobile World Live portal and award-winning Mobile World Live TV service. In the last few years Justin has launched and grown a portfolio of premier media products, which include the Mobile World Congress...

Read more

Tags

