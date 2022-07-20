MWC22 economic impact beats GSMA forecast

The GSMA hailed the impact of MWC22 Barcelona, announcing the event exceeded forecasts by generating €267 million for the city’s economy and creating 7,100 part-time jobs.

The mobile industry association revealed the figures at a joint press conference to outline the extension of a partnership with Barcelona, which will see the city remain the home of the event until at least 2030.

GSMA Ltd. CEO John Hoffman (pictured, second from right) stated the GSMA had expected the event to generate €240 million and around 6,700 part-time jobs, and it was “delighted” to exceed its own forecasts.

In total, the GSMA stated the MWC event series has generated €5.4 billion and created 141,000 part-time jobs for Barcelona’s economy since 2006, when it was first held there.

Proud

The press conference was held to provide more detail on the extension of the partnership between GSMA and the city of Barcelona.

Representatives from host city partners Barcelona City Council, Generalitat de Catalunya, the Ministry of Economy and Digital Transformation, event venue Fira de Barcelona and Tourism de Barcelona joined the GSMA’s announcement.

GSMA director general Mats Granryd (pictured, sixth from right) added the association was “so proud” MWC takes places in the heart of Barcelona and “cannot wait to welcome the mobile ecosystem to the next edition in February 2023”.

MWC Barcelona 2023 is scheduled to be run from 27 February to 3 March.