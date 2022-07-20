 MWC22 economic impact beats GSMA forecast - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MWC22 economic impact beats GSMA forecast

20 JUL 2022

The GSMA hailed the impact of MWC22 Barcelona, announcing the event exceeded forecasts by generating €267 million for the city’s economy and creating 7,100 part-time jobs.

The mobile industry association revealed the figures at a joint press conference to outline the extension of a partnership with Barcelona, which will see the city remain the home of the event until at least 2030.

GSMA Ltd. CEO John Hoffman (pictured, second from right) stated the GSMA had expected the event to generate €240 million and around 6,700 part-time jobs, and it was “delighted” to exceed its own forecasts.

In total, the GSMA stated the MWC event series has generated €5.4 billion and created 141,000 part-time jobs for Barcelona’s economy since 2006, when it was first held there.

Proud
The press conference was held to provide more detail on the extension of the partnership between GSMA and the city of Barcelona.

Representatives from host city partners Barcelona City Council, Generalitat de Catalunya, the Ministry of Economy and Digital Transformation, event venue Fira de Barcelona and Tourism de Barcelona joined the GSMA’s announcement.

GSMA director general Mats Granryd (pictured, sixth from right) added the association was “so proud” MWC takes places in the heart of Barcelona and “cannot wait to welcome the mobile ecosystem to the next edition in February 2023”.

MWC Barcelona 2023 is scheduled to be run from 27 February to 3 March.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

GSMA, ETNO keep heat on EU over network costs

GSMA predicts APAC 5G user surge

La GSMA aplaude las nuevas normas de la UE para las grandes tecnológicas
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association