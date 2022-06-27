 MWC to stay in Barcelona through 2030 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MWC to stay in Barcelona through 2030

27 JUN 2022

Barcelona is to remain the home of MWC – the world’s largest annual mobile tech event – until at least 2030.

Mobile industry association (and organiser of the event) GSMA stated the deal was agreed at its Board meeting in Kuala Lumpur today (June 27).

The annual February show has been held in Barcelona since 2006 and today’s news marks the latest agreement between GSMA and what it terms its ‘host city partners’; Barcelona City Council, Generalitat de Catalunya, The Ministry of Economy and Digital Transformation, event venue Fira de Barcelona and Tourism de Barcelona.

Back in 2011 Barcelona won its first deal extension (to 2018) and was also awarded the title ‘Mobile World Capital’, beating competition from 30 cities including Milan, Munich and Paris. That partnership was later renewed until 2023, with another year added to the agreement (2024) when the 2020 edition of MWC was cancelled due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Since a change in location from Cannes to Barcelona sixteen years ago the GSMA has grown MWC to a show where more than 109,000 global visitors attended in 2019.

In a statement, GSMA Ltd CEO John Hoffman pointed to Barcelona’s role as more than just the host city of MWC. “We’ve not just grown the event since our move to Barcelona but evolved it to include an entire ecosystem,” he noted.

Barcelona is home to a range of programmes and activities throughout the year benefiting the citizens of the city and beyond, with initiatives such as the Mobile World Capital and mSchools driving growth in the local economy and tech sector.

The GSMA stated that more details on the new partnership will be announced at a press conference in Barcelona July 20.

Back

Author

Justin Springham

Justin manages the editorial content for the Mobile World Live portal and award-winning Mobile World Live TV service. In the last few years Justin has launched and grown a portfolio of premier media products, which include the Mobile World Congress...

Read more

Related

La GSMA concluye que la brecha de género crece en el ámbito digital

GSMA reveals growing digital gender divide

GSMA, FC Barcelona strike MWC23 partnership

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association