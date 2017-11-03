English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MVNOs in firing line whatever T-Mobile, Sprint decide

03 NOV 2017

T-Mobile US returned to Sprint with a new offer in hopes the pair can salvage crumbling merger talks, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, but a source told Mobile World Live (MWL) the deal talks could have negative impacts on the MVNO space whether they come to fruition or not.

It is unclear what changes T-Mobile made to its proposal, but the conciliatory offer comes just days after reports noted Sprint parent SoftBank was looking to exit talks with T-Mobile owner Deutsche Telekom. The pair were said to be at an impasse over which company would retain a controlling stake in the merged operator. New York Post indicated SoftBank was once again eyeing outside options, including a potential tie-up with US cable operator Charter Communications.

While the renewed talks could still fall apart, WSJ noted a final decision on the matter could be reached “within weeks”.

Reshaping US wireless
OpenSignal CEO Brendan Gill told Mobile World Live in September a Sprint-T-Mobile combo would have the ability to build a “monster” 4G LTE network.

But an executive in the MVNO space said the deal could reshape the US wireless landscape in other ways.

The source told MWL T-Mobile and Sprint are two of the largest wholesalers in the MVNO space. Having two operators in the market rather than one helps ensure price competition, meaning a merger could potentially damage the dynamic.

However, a failure in the merger talks could also carry negative implications.

“If there is no merger, it’s because ultimately egos at the top stopped the deal, and that will result in even more aggressive attacks against each other as animosity would be real,” the source said.

“That hurts MVNOs as part of the broader industry.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

SoftBank mulls Charter deal instead of T-Mobile

MVNO US Mobile prepares iPhone X assault

AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon snag hefty military contracts

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association