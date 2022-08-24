Musk, T-Mobile to announce connectivity tie-up

Elon Musk and T-Mobile US CEO and President Mike Sievert will tomorrow reveal how they will work together to increase connectivity, a move potentially related to previous statements by the SpaceX founder about using his Starlink satellites to augment 5G services.

Musk spoke at MWC21 Barcelona about several ways Starlink could complement mobile operators’ 5G services while also mentioning he had at least two deals in the works with major players in the sector, one of which now appears to be T-Mobile.

At the time he noted Starlink’s satellites could provide mobile operators with 5G backhaul and help them meet rural connectivity requirements contained in their 5G licences.

The CEOs will host a live event on 25 August at SpaceX’s launch facility near Brownsville, Texas. The link is already live here.

This is something special https://t.co/LSMIRYT8zf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2022