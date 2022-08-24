 Musk, T-Mobile to announce connectivity tie-up - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Musk, T-Mobile to announce connectivity tie-up

24 AUG 2022

Elon Musk and T-Mobile US CEO and President Mike Sievert will tomorrow reveal how they will work together to increase connectivity, a move potentially related to previous statements by the SpaceX founder about using his Starlink satellites to augment 5G services.

Musk spoke at MWC21 Barcelona about several ways Starlink could complement mobile operators’ 5G services while also mentioning he had at least two deals in the works with major players in the sector, one of which now appears to be T-Mobile.

At the time he noted Starlink’s satellites could provide mobile operators with 5G backhaul and help them meet rural connectivity requirements contained in their 5G licences.

The CEOs will host a live event on 25 August at SpaceX’s launch facility near Brownsville, Texas. The link is already live here.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Twitter whistle-blower fuels Musk bot claims

Musk subpoenas Dorsey in Twitter takeover lawsuit

T-Mobile US splurges $3.5B on 600MHz spectrum

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association