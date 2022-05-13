 Musk puts Twitter deal on hold - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Musk puts Twitter deal on hold

13 MAY 2022

Elon Musk stated a multi-billion dollar deal to acquire social media giant Twitter was temporarily on hold over spam and fake user accounts operating on the platform.

Musk tweeted the proposed $44 billion acquisition was paused “pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5 per cent of users”.

He followed this post shortly after with a tweet stating: “Still committed to acquisition.”

Twitter released a filing earlier this week citing 5 per cent of spam/bot accounts represented its monetisable daily active users during Q1, days after Musk had stated one of his priorities following his proposed takeover was to remove such accounts from the platform.

Earlier in the week, Musk had outlined plans to reverse a Twitter ban on former US President Donald Trump should he takeover.

Perhaps in a link to Musk’s pending shake-up, Twitter also sacked GM Kayvon Beykpour and head of revenue and product Bruce Falck, as well as pausing hiring unless it was for business critical roles.

Last week, it appeared Musk was closing in on the deal after a filing showed he had secured an additional $7 billion to take control of the company, as well as stating he would take over as CEO on an interim basis.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Musk eyes Twitter leadership as takeover nears

Musk se auto-postula como consejero delegado de Twitter

Musk pulls off $44B deal to buy Twitter

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association