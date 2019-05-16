 MTN set for long-awaited Nigeria listing - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MTN set for long-awaited Nigeria listing

16 MAY 2019

MTN received approval to list its Nigeria unit on the country’s stock exchange, with the process set to begin later today (16 May), valuing the business at around $5 billion.

In a statement, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) said the operator would list as an introductory offering, with more than 20.3 million shares priced at NGN90 ($0.25) apiece. An introductory offering means all shares of existing MTN Nigeria shareholders will be listed without an additional public sale, enabling holders to trade on NSE.

Bloomberg reported the listing is part of the group’s plan to sell down a partial amount of its majority 79 per cent of the unit. Nigeria is South Africa-based MTN’s largest unit.

The listing has been in the works for more than three years, as part of a settlement of a dispute with Nigerian regulators in 2016, which also saw the company fined around $1 billion.

However, the process has been delayed and questions had been raised over whether it would even take place, as the company ran into more issues with the government over the past year. MTN settled a row over improperly repatriated funds in January, while a claim for $2 billion in backdated taxes continues to rumble on.

In its own statement, MTN Nigeria CEO Ferdi Moolman said the introductory offer was “just the beginning” and it intended to pursue an IPO in future, “giving more Nigerians greater access to the MTN opportunity”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

MTN gains ground despite pricing probe

WorldRemit ups Nigeria options with Paga deal

MTN Nigeria scores a spectrum win

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association