MTN promotes CFO Mupita to CEO role - Mobile World Live

Home

MTN promotes CFO Mupita to CEO role

19 AUG 2020

MTN Group announced current CFO Ralph Mupita (pictured) will take over at the helm of the company at the start of September, replacing BT-bound Rob Shuter who will stay on in a supporting capacity until early 2021.

Mupita joined MTN as CFO in 2017 having previously worked in the financial services sector at Old Mutual Emerging Markets.

In a statement, the operator noted the executive had already played a critical role in its ongoing strategy and the “resolution of a number of complex regulatory matters”.

Among the challenges facing Mutipa in his new capacity will be the management of its exit from markets in the Middle East, as it looks to focus on its core African operations, and resolving issues in Nigeria where it is in a trade union dispute and being threatened with strike action.

The operator is also in the frame for one of two new mobile licences being issued in Ethiopia, though faces stiff competition from a number of other high-profile suitors.

MTN Group chairman Mcebisi Jonas pointed to Mupita’s history with the company and background in financial services, M&A and emerging markets as placing him in an excellent position to lead the group.

Current CEO Rob Shuter, who announced his upcoming departure in March, will stay-on in a supporting role until the end of his contract, previously said to expire in March 2021. The executive will then move to UK operator BT where he will lead its Enterprise division.

MTN expects to reveal the identity of its new group CFO on or before 1 September.

Chris Donkin

