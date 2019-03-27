 Mobile phone market set for lacklustre year - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Mobile phone market set for lacklustre year

27 MAR 2019

CCS Insight predicted mobile phone sales in 2019 will be limited to 1.8 billion units, a year-on-year drop of 3 per cent, in its latest forecast.

The woe stems from issues including lengthening replacement cycles, weakness in China’s economy, and macroeconomic and political uncertainty in other major markets. The company noted high prices for flagship devices prove unpalatable to some consumers, and users are keeping mobile phones longer and considering second-hand devices.

CCS Insight said it had expected sales to reach 2 billion units annually by 2022, but a new five-year outlook trims this to 1.9 billion until 2023.

Marina Koytcheva, VP of forecasting, said: “Yearly sales of 2 billion mobile phones seemed so close just a few years ago, but might become a distant dream for the industry.”

The company downgraded its expectations in almost every market, including India, where it expects more than 320 million phones to be sold in 2019. This is an increase of just 5 per cent year-on-year, taking into account a “disturbance in online retail in February” and a generally cautious mood ahead of an imminent general election.

In key Western European markets, some 35 per cent of consumers intend to keep their current phone longer than their previous one, and CCS Insight also said it believes similar dynamics are having an effect in the US, where sales are forecast to drop 9 per cent this year.

With regard to a potential driver for the mobile device market, the arrival of 5G, CCS Insight expects 5G phones to “get off to a slower start than previously anticipated”, before moving to an encouraging growth trajectory from 2020 and beyond.

It expects 220 million 5G phones will be sold in 2020, rising to 930 million in 2023, accounting for almost half of all mobile phone sales.

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Outlook for smartphone sales bleak until 5G

Smart home, AI to dominate CES 2018

Blog: Will Brexit see return of UK roaming fees?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association