 Microsoft president calls for AI human safety breaks - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Microsoft president calls for AI human safety breaks

25 MAY 2023
Microsoft

Brad Smith, president and vice chair at Microsoft, waded into the ethical AI debate, presenting a blueprint for governing the technology which argues humans should remain in control of systems and deployment of safeguards in cases where it is used for critical infrastructure.

Smith wrote in a blog post that AI, in many ways, offers more potential for the good of humanity than any invention that has preceded it, but added there is a need to “think early on and in a clear-eyed way about the problems that could lie ahead”, pointing to how social media had become both a weapon and a tool.

“As technology moves forward, it’s just as important to ensure proper control over AI as it is to pursue its benefits.”

Microsoft is establishing itself as one of the pacesetters in the generative AI arms race, after it invested a major sum in developer OpenAI to integrate the ChatGPT platform into a number of its products.

Smith said the company is committed and determined to develop and deploy AI in a safe and responsible way, but added the guardrails needed require a “broadly-shared sense of responsibility and should not be left to technology companies alone”.

Human control
Smith presented a five point plan premised on companies implementing and building-on new government-led AI safety frameworks, pointing to recent work completed in the US.

Secondly, there should be “safety breaks” for AI systems that control critical infrastructure, specifically when the technology could be used to control areas including electrical grids, water systems and city traffic flows, allowing for human intervention if required.

Smith also called for the development of a broader legal and regulatory framework based on technology architecture for AI; promoting transparency to ensure academic and public access to AI; and pursuing new public-private partnerships.

“We must always ensure that AI remains under human control. This must be a first-order priority for technology companies and governments alike,” he added.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Microsoft fights for Activision approval

OpenAI adds Bing search to ChatGPT Plus

EC clears Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association