Microsoft prepares job cuts in sales revamp

Microsoft is set for job cuts as it refocuses its global sales organisation, according to reports.

The move would in some ways be unsurprising, as Microsoft often makes big cuts at this time of year.

In July 2016, it announced 2,850 job cuts (on top of 1,850 in May), which was in part due to its failings in the mobile market; in July 2015 there were 7,800 jobs lost (and a $7.6 billion impairment charge), again with mobile centre-stage; and in July 2014 some 18,000 jobs were cut, following Microsoft’s acquisition of Nokia’s devices unit.

With the mobile changes now done and dusted, Microsoft instead turned its focus to its sales organisation. And this year’s move is designed to enable it to “better focus on selling cloud software”.

Bloomberg said the change will see “some of the most significant in the sales force in years and will also impact local marketing efforts in various countries”. With the company having built its position around traditional software sales, its focus is now on cloud services, which have a very different sales proposition.

Also on the cards is an alignment of Microsoft’s enterprise and SME-focused divisions, reports said.