Meta Platforms begins second round of mass lay offs

Meta Platforms reportedly pulled the trigger on its latest round of cuts which will result in 10,000 people losing their jobs, with the axe initially falling on engineers and adjacent IT teams.

CNBC reported employees with technical backgrounds including user experience, software engineering, graphic programming and engineers working on VR and AR had started to post on social media they had been let go.

Meta Platforms also confirmed to the outlet the cuts were underway.

An unnamed employee told CNBC the lay offs will hit business-facing roles spanning finance, legal and HR from May.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed in March the company would lose another 10,000 staff, adding to 11,000 already impacted in November 2022.

Zuckerberg has explained the move is part of ongoing efforts to improve financial performance in the face of economic difficulty and, in turn, ensuring the company operates more efficiently.

Meta Platforms is scheduled to report its Q1 results on 26 April.

The company has been hit by a slump in digital advertising revenue, while it continues to invest heavily in the metaverse.