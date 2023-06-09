 Meta leaks reveal Twitter competitor, AI push - Mobile World Live
Home

Meta leaks reveal Twitter competitor, AI push

09 JUN 2023

Media reports emanating from a staff meeting at Meta Platforms revealed the company plans to release a competitor to Twitter in the form of a standalone app based on Instagram, and outlined AI systems it is currently working on.

Publications including The Verge and The Wall Street Journal claimed Meta Platforms planned to release what chief product officer Chris Cox described as its response to Twitter.

In an apparent reference to changes to Twitter under Elon Musk, Cox reportedly said Meta Platforms planned to meet calls from creators and public figures for a platform which is “sanely run”.

Coding for the new app is said to have started in January and will be released as soon as the company is able.

Bloomberg noted Meta Platforms executives also outlined a series of planned updates for its products using AI.

These include chatbots for WhatsApp and Messenger claimed to have different personas and use cases, and an AI editing tool for Instagram Stories.

It also plans various internal AI applications including support bots.

The leaks illustrate the latest in the company’s AI push, having already revealed plans to upgrade infrastructure to support its moves in the hyped technology.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

