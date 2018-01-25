Meg Whitman to head mobile video startup NewTV

Meg Whitman, who previously headed eBay and is on her way out as chief of HP Enterprise (pictured), is set to become CEO at NewTV, a mobile-first media platform founded by producer and businessman Jeffrey Katzenberg.

NewTV, still a working name, said in a statement it aims “to bring the highest quality Hollywood production values and storytelling to mobile, in bite-sized formats of ten minutes or less.”

It said it will “provide a custom-designed, purpose-built technology platform for mobile, on-the-go viewing of the highest calibre curated content”. NewTV will target 18-to-34 year olds and Whitman will be in charge of securing production partnerships and building a team, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Whitman, who is the company’s first employee, described NewTV as “one of the most disruptive and timely ideas I’ve come across during my career.” She added she shares Katzenberg’s vision that good quality programming tailored to mobile “is the next big touchpoint in entertainment.”

The executive will join as CEO on 1 March with Katzenberg serving as chairman: the company will be headquartered in Los Angeles.

Experience

Whitman is currently CEO of HP Enterprise where she will continue to serve on the board. From 2011 until 2015 she was president and CEO for HP Company and led the company’s separation into HP Enterprise and HP Incorporated.

From 1998 to 2008 she served as president and CEO of eBay where, according to a statement from NewTV, she oversaw its growth from 30 employees and $4 million in annual revenue to more than 15,000 employees and $8 billion in revenue.

“Meg is one of the most accomplished and sought-after executives of our time. She has built and scaled some of the most important global companies today,” said Katzenberg.

“To say I am thrilled that Meg will be at the helm would be an understatement. Her leadership, operational expertise, and deep understanding of technology and consumer behaviour will be invaluable in creating the future of mobile entertainment,” he added.

NewTV is part of WndrCo, a holding company based in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Katzenberg started the company after selling DreamWorks Animation in 2016 to Comcast’s NBCUniversal for $3.8 billion.