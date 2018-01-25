English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Meg Whitman to head mobile video startup NewTV

25 JAN 2018

Meg Whitman, who previously headed eBay and is on her way out as chief of HP Enterprise (pictured), is set to become CEO at NewTV, a mobile-first media platform founded by producer and businessman Jeffrey Katzenberg.

NewTV, still a working name, said in a statement it aims “to bring the highest quality Hollywood production values and storytelling to mobile, in bite-sized formats of ten minutes or less.”

It said it will “provide a custom-designed, purpose-built technology platform for mobile, on-the-go viewing of the highest calibre curated content”. NewTV will target 18-to-34 year olds and Whitman will be in charge of securing production partnerships and building a team, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Whitman, who is the company’s first employee, described NewTV as “one of the most disruptive and timely ideas I’ve come across during my career.” She added she shares Katzenberg’s vision that good quality programming tailored to mobile “is the next big touchpoint in entertainment.”

The executive will join as CEO on 1 March with Katzenberg serving as chairman: the company will be headquartered in Los Angeles.

Experience
Whitman is currently CEO of HP Enterprise where she will continue to serve on the board. From 2011 until 2015 she was president and CEO for HP Company and led the company’s separation into HP Enterprise and HP Incorporated.

From 1998 to 2008 she served as president and CEO of eBay where, according to a statement from NewTV, she oversaw its growth from 30 employees and $4 million in annual revenue to more than 15,000 employees and $8 billion in revenue.

“Meg is one of the most accomplished and sought-after executives of our time. She has built and scaled some of the most important global companies today,” said Katzenberg.

“To say I am thrilled that Meg will be at the helm would be an understatement. Her leadership, operational expertise, and deep understanding of technology and consumer behaviour will be invaluable in creating the future of mobile entertainment,” he added.

NewTV is part of WndrCo, a holding company based in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Katzenberg started the company after selling DreamWorks Animation in 2016 to Comcast’s NBCUniversal for $3.8 billion.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association