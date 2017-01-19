English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Mediaset open to Vivendi deal without Telecom Italia

19 JAN 2017
italy rs

Italian broadcaster Mediaset is open to a deal with France-headquartered Vivendi provided Telecom Italia is not in the picture, CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi said.

“Mediaset is open to any proposal that creates value and makes industrial sense,” he told La Stampa newspaper.

Berlusconi’s comments come after Vivendi announced intentions to raise its stake in Mediaset from 28.8 per cent at present to 30 per cent – the maximum threshold before an investor is required to launch a takeover offer under Italian law.

Vivendi’s move followed the failure of separate deal, which saw the French company walk away from an agreement to buy Mediaset’s Premium pay-TV service, leading to a dispute between Vivendi and the Berlusconi family (which controls Mediaset).

To resolve the issue it was suggested Vivendi, which is Telecom Italia’s single largest shareholder with a 24.9 per cent stake, could swap a holding in the operator for a stake in Mediaset.

Such a solution would also go some way to curb regulatory concerns about Vivendi’s growing influence in Italy’s telecoms and media markets.

However, Berlusconi poured cold water over the suggestion, stating there was no interest in a possible deal involving Telecom Italia.

“A combination of TV and telecoms only makes sense for those who deal with telecommunications,” he said.

He also confirmed no such proposal had been presented by Vivendi, adding the French group’s CEO made only a vague reference to Telecom Italia when the two groups had met.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Verizon CEO McAdam hints at interest in cable merger

Agcom still probing Vivendi takeover of Mediaset

AT&T: Time Warner not discussed in Trump meeting

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association