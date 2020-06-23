 Mavenir connects Telefonica, Vodafone, DT to RCS - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Mavenir connects Telefonica, Vodafone, DT to RCS

23 JUN 2020

Mavenir provided a substantial boost for rich communication services (RCS) in Europe and beyond after connecting the networks of Telefonica, Vodafone Group and Deutsche Telekom, a move spanning 13 countries.

The company noted the peer-to-peer RCS interconnection covers an estimated 158 million subscribers including Deutsche Telekom users in Germany; Telefonica customers in Germany, Spain and the UK; and Vodafone subscribers across Albania, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Turkey and the UK.

Mavenir stated the deployment is one of the largest RCS operator interconnections achieved to date: SVP of business mobility Guillaume Le Mener explained the launch “required a significant amount of expertise and effort by all parties”, but noted the work “paves the way for accelerated and simplified future MNO on-boarding and participation”.

A company representative told Mobile World Live Mavenir is currently working to interconnect two additional European operators, whose subscribers will be able to trade RCS messages with Telefonica, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom users once complete.

The move comes as operators around the globe press ahead with efforts to make interoperable RCS widely available, following a slow start.

In May, T-Mobile US announced a deal to allow cross-network RCS exchanges between its customers and users of Google’s Messages app, while the big-three operators in China have committed to ensuring all handsets sold in the country include RCS capabilities.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Mavenir, Altiostar offer open RAN kit for US

T-Mobile teams with Google for RCS boost

Dish begins 5G vendor selection with Mavenir deal

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association