 Masmovil bids €2B for regional rival Euskaltel - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Masmovil bids €2B for regional rival Euskaltel

29 MAR 2021

Spanish MVNO and fixed player Euskaltel’s three largest shareholders pledged to sell-up as part of a €2 billion takeover offer from rival Masmovil, as the companies entered formal negotiations on the deal.

In a statement today (29 March) Euskaltel’s board said it had agreed to “negotiate in good faith” on the bid, which was filed with Spanish stock market regulator Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) yesterday.

The offer is being made by Masmovil subsidiary Kaixo Telecom.

Euskaltel is primarily focused on Northern Spain, supplying fixed and TV services alongside mobile through an MVNO agreement with Orange Spain. It operates under its primary brand in addition to R Cable, Telecable and Virgin.

In its statement, the Masmovil noted the tie-up would consolidate its position in the market and allow it to “expand and complement its geographical presence”, pledging the combination of the companies would help accelerate investment in 5G and fibre across the country.

The takeover is subject to Masmovil being able to secure at least “75 per cent plus one” shares and gaining regulatory approval.

Euskaltel’s three largest shareholders Zegona Communications, Kutxabank and investment company Alba, which hold a combined stake of 52 per cent, have publicly backed the bid and pledged to sell at the offer price.

The MVNO was reportedly the target of interest from Masmovil rival Orange in 2019, though the latter denied speculation it was poised to launch a takeover attempt.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone Spain, Masmovil rumours resurface

Vodafone y MásMóvil continúan negociando su fusión en España

MásMóvil entra en Portugal
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association