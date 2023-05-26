 Lynk misses launch date for sat-to-phone service - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Lynk misses launch date for sat-to-phone service

26 MAY 2023

Lynk Global missed a launch of a phone connectivity service scheduled to happen in April, the second delay in its plan, one which comes as the company faces increased competition from a host of players in the sector.

The company originally targeted a launch in December 2022, but CEO Charles Miller previously told Mobile World Live this was postponed several times due to delays and high traffic on SpaceX’s rockets.

Miller declined to comment on missing the second target for launch.

Lynk Global planned to deploy three more birds around the same time as its commercial launch.

It launched two satellites earlier this year to bring its total to three. The US Federal Communications Commission has cleared the company to operate ten low Earth orbit birds.

Caleb Henry, director of research for satellite and space financial research company Quilty Analytics, told MWL it was his understanding Lynk Global was planning a launch using SpaceX this month or next, depending on securing additional funding.

SpaceNews reported the company was in negotiations with four investors, and separately it was seeking funding to launch its next three birds.

Henry said more cash will be needed for Lynk Global to reach a goal of deploying 100 satellites, but noted it is finding this “hard to obtain compared to competitors AST SpaceMobile and SpaceX, despite being one of the first to prove out direct-to-device technology”.

Lynk Global patented technology in 2017 and started commercial testing in space in 2019. Its service is designed to work on 2G, 4G and 5G technologies.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Inmarsat targets 8th gen satellite operation by 2026

Lynk, SpaceX connect with Rogers on Canada coverage

FCC advances satellite-to-phone regulation plan

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association