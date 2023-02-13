 Liberty Global grabs Vodafone stake - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC23 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Liberty Global grabs Vodafone stake

13 FEB 2023
Vodafone

Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries backed Vodafone Group’s long term potential, as his company announced the purchase of almost 5 per cent of the multinational operator’s shares.

In a stock market statement, Liberty Global noted the purchase had been largely funded through financing. The buy comprises 4.92 per cent of the operator group’s shares, not including treasury shares.

The investor noted it did not intend to seek a board seat and was not considering an offer for the whole of the company.

Liberty Global’s purchase comes at a time of change at Vodafone, with its latest permanent CEO Nick Read stepping down at the turn of the year, changes being implemented in its European units and various cost-saving efforts underway.

Its largest single shareholder e& has also been building its stake in Vodafone in recent months, with the UAE-based operator owning 13 per cent as of a statement made on 3 February.

Fries said Liberty Global believes “like many others, that Vodafone’s current share price does not reflect the underlying long-term value of their operating businesses, or their announced consolidation and infrastructure opportunities”.

“We continue to remain disciplined about our capital and fully expect that the equity used to fund this investment will be replenished with the sale of certain non-core assets over time.”

Liberty Global holds various telecoms interests in Europe, including owning Swiss operator Sunrise, along with half of a joint venture with O2 in the UK under the Virgin Media O2 brand, and another JV with Vodafone in the Netherlands under VodafoneZiggo.

The companies were also involved in a huge deal in 2019, which saw Vodafone purchase a range of cable assets across Europe.

Analyst reaction
CCS Insight’s Kester Mann argued the move could be interpreted as a positive indicator for Vodafone’s planned merger with Three in the UK. “The two companies confirmed talks last October, but have kept largely silent since,” he noted in a statement to Mobile World Live.

Mann added that although today’s deal by Liberty Global appears opportunistic, it also raises questions as to what will be the US company’s next move in Europe.

“One option could be to buy Vodafone out of its 50/50 Dutch joint venture, VodafoneZiggo,” he reflected. “But CEO Mike Fries has also previously expressed interest in merging VodafoneZiggo with Belgian operator Telenet, a scenario that could become more attractive following recent positive comments from the European Union regarding pan-market consolidation.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vantage Towers CEO Badrinath to step down

Garfield latest linked with Vodafone job

Ghana tentatively clears Telecel, Vodafone transaction

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association