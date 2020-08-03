 LG Uplus blazes trail for Verizon 5G roaming plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

LG Uplus blazes trail for Verizon 5G roaming plan

03 AUG 2020

Verizon readied a new international 5G roaming service following a series of trials with LG Uplus in South Korea, but noted its launch must wait for compatible handsets to become available.

The operator said it recently conducted 5G voice, messaging and data trials using a prototype device capable of tapping mmWave spectrum for service in the US and 3.5GHz spectrum in South Korea. Testing yielded average data rates of 252Mb/s in the downlink and 119Mb/s up.

A Verizon representative told Mobile World Live commercial 5G roaming is ready to go from a network standpoint, with compatible handsets “coming soon”. Access will be included in the cost of its existing international plan.

Verizon CTO Kyle Malady said in a statement “the globalisation of 5G has huge implications across countless industries for consumers and enterprises,” noting its partnership with LG Uplus marked “an important first step” toward realising this potential.

He added the operator is pursuing roaming deals in additional countries, with a focus on “strategic partnerships with international providers who, like Verizon, are leading the 5G evolution”.

The move could make Verizon the first US operator to offer international 5G roaming: in June, rival T-Mobile US struck a domestic roaming deal with Alaskan operator GCI, in a bid to offer customers 5G service in parts of all 50 states.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

NTT Docomo makes gains in virus headwind

Far EasTone hails early ARPU gains from 5G

Telstra sets aggressive 5G coverage target
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association