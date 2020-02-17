Lead detractor abandons T-Mobile, Sprint fight - Mobile World Live

One of the attorney generals at the centre of a failed legal battle to block the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile US conceded the state she represents would not appeal the decision.

In a statement, New York attorney general Letitia James (pictured) said the decision to respect the court’s ruling was made after thorough analysis.

She added attention would now turn to working to ensuring “consumers get the best pricing and service possible, that networks are built-out throughout our state and that good-paying jobs are created”.

James was the public face of a coalition of 14 state attorney generals which attempted to block the multi-billion dollar merger of Sprint and T-Mobile on competition grounds.

After the group lost its case last week, she indicated the decision could be appealed, but confirmed yesterday (16 February) New York would not contest the verdict.

The court action was seen as the last major hurdle to the $26 billion deal, which was tabled in April 2018 and already received approval from the Federal Communications Commission and Department of Justice.

However, the process is not done completely done with clearance by the California Public Utilities Commission still outstanding and rumours emerging T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom was looking to change the terms of the original agreement given the recent performance of Sprint.