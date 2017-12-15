English
Home

Lack of awareness biggest threat to security in LatAm

15 DEC 2017

INTERVIEW: Around 80 per cent of smartphones in Latin America are vulnerable for many reasons, such as being infected by malware or not being password protected, claimed executive security advisor at IBM Vicente Gozalbo Moragrega.

Lack of awareness around being vigilant about security is a big reason for concern and something businesses and governments need to tackle, he warned, adding they also need to invest in secure applications and systems.

Moragrega (pictured) believes identity theft and malware are the biggest threats to smartphone security and there is no one solution to tackle all of Latin America, as every country has its own laws, economics, level of skill and culture: imposters adapt to each country to personalise their attacks.

He also shed light on the shortage of skills when it comes to data security in particular.

Click here for the full interview.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

