English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

KT, Verizon, Samsung team on 5G showcase

05 FEB 2018

The CEOs of Korea Telecom (KT) and Verizon participated in a “first” live international video call using a pre-commercial 5G network and prototype 5G tablets developed by electronics manufacturer Samsung.

During the trial Verizon chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam (pictured, left) participated in an international call from Minneapolis, US, to Seoul, South Korea, with KT counterpart, chairman and CEO Chang-Gyu Hwang (pictured, right).

The call was made during the NFL Superbowl event (held in Minneapolis on 4 Feburary) and served as “an example of how use of commercial 5G mobile devices and connectivity is growing closer to reality”, the companies said in a joint statement.

All three companies have collaborated closely on 5G research and development since 2015, with participation in Verizon’s 5G Technical Forum and KT’s Pyeongchang 5G Special Interest Group.

Samsung said it enabled the demonstration between the two operators by supplying network infrastructure composed of 28GHz 5G access units, 5G home routers, virtualised RAN and core network, as well as the prototype 5G devices.

Hong-Beom Jeon, EVP and head of infra laboratory at KT added: “The fact that 5G is no longer a dream owes its debt to the collaborations we have carried out with operators like Verizon and vendors like Samsung. Our efforts have enabled some of the most demanding tasks to come to fruition.”

Winter Olympics
News of the 5G trial comes as KT prepares to further showcase its 5G capabilities at the Winter Olympics, which commence on 9 February in Pyeonchang. The company will again work with Samsung, as well as Intel, to offer audiences tablet devices which use 5G network services to enhance viewing experiences.

Other trials of the technology are also scheduled to take place during the event, showcasing preliminary 5G technologies designed to deliver enhanced spectator experiences including 360 degree VR views from the perspective of athletes and tracking participants in cross-country events.

KT is facing competition from SK Telecom to be the first to launch 5G in the country. KT plans to commercialise its 5G network by 2019, while SKT recently set up a 5G taskforce to accelerate its rollout.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

China slowdown hit global Q4 smartphone shipments

Qualcomm, Samsung strengthen alliance

Memory chips power Samsung profit

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association