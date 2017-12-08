KPN rubbishes M&A rumours

Netherlands-based KPN denied it will make international acquisitions, following speculation it could pursue a tie-up with Danish operator TDC or Belgium-based Proximus.

In a statement, KPN said it had “noticed recent rumours in the market suggesting a change in strategy” and while it was in a strong position, its current plan was to “further strengthen its position in the Dutch market”.

“KPN’s M&A strategy is focused on small in-country acquisitions and it has no plans to make international acquisitions,” it stated.

The operator was seemingly prompted to clarify its strategy following a Bloomberg report stating KPN’s incoming CEO intended to pursue international acquisitions, following years of divestment and home-market investment in fibre.

Maximo Ibarra, the CEO of Italy-based Wind, will replace KPN’s current CEO Eelco Blok in April 2018 and it was reported the new man is already scouting potential acquisition targets, including Proximus, TDC or Finnish operator Elisa.

Citing people familiar with the plans, Bloomberg stated Ibarra wanted to create a larger company which can compete in a tough European landscape.

Indeed, such a strategy would represent a dramatic shift for KPN. In recent years, Blok adopted a strategy of divestment which saw the company sell off its operations in Germany and Belgium.