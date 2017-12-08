English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

KPN rubbishes M&A rumours

08 DEC 2017

Netherlands-based KPN denied it will make international acquisitions, following speculation it could pursue a tie-up with Danish operator TDC or Belgium-based Proximus.

In a statement, KPN said it had “noticed recent rumours in the market suggesting a change in strategy” and while it was in a strong position, its current plan was to “further strengthen its position in the Dutch market”.

“KPN’s M&A strategy is focused on small in-country acquisitions and it has no plans to make international acquisitions,” it stated.

The operator was seemingly prompted to clarify its strategy following a Bloomberg report stating KPN’s incoming CEO intended to pursue international acquisitions, following years of divestment and home-market investment in fibre.

Maximo Ibarra, the CEO of Italy-based Wind, will replace KPN’s current CEO Eelco Blok in April 2018 and it was reported the new man is already scouting potential acquisition targets, including Proximus, TDC or Finnish operator Elisa.

Citing people familiar with the plans, Bloomberg stated Ibarra wanted to create a larger company which can compete in a tough European landscape.

Indeed, such a strategy would represent a dramatic shift for KPN. In recent years, Blok adopted a strategy of divestment which saw the company sell off its operations in Germany and Belgium.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

America Movil considers disposal of KPN stake

Blog: Operators must go all in on the latest buzz

Interview: KPN
Huawei Operations Transformation Forum 2017 - Video

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association