 KaiOS sets sights on Africa as next growth market - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

KaiOS sets sights on Africa as next growth market

10 JUL 2019

INTERVIEW: KaiOS staked a bold claim to be the world’s third major mobile operating system, noting there is plenty of headroom for the company to grow because billions of people still lack access to the internet.

Marketing director Tim Metz (pictured) told Mobile World Live the company is well placed to connect an estimated 3 billion people lacking internet connectivity, fuelled by a recent Series-B funding round which netted $50 million and took the total raised so far to more than $70 million.

The latest round was led by Cathay Innovation, which explained in a separate interview it was enticed by KaiOS’ focus on connecting people in emerging markets, along with the fact it attracted Google as the lead in its Series-A funding round.

Google also joined the latest investment round, along with device maker TCL and operator Orange. Metz noted a key strategy for KaiOS is to work “very closely” with operators around “product innovation, our roadmap, how we set up the business model”.

A similar relationship with Reliance Jio’s parent Reliance Industries presented opportunities in India and Metz expects Orange to open doors in Africa where the operator has a major presence.

KaiOS’ proposition is offering smartphone functionality in a feature phone form factor, with social media apps including WhatsApp and Facebook offered alongside Google Assistant and even GPS in devices costing around $30. This puts “the internet in reach” of people who may not otherwise be able to afford access, he said.

During the interview, Metz also discussed why KaiOS devices are better suited to the needs of users in emerging markets, its successes to date and why it believes there is still plenty of room to grow its offering.

View the full interview here.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Huawei makes move with in-house OS

Google unveils more Wear OS updates

Alibaba invests $590M in Chinese smartphone maker Meizu
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association