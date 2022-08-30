 Jio to splash $25B on India 5G push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Jio to splash $25B on India 5G push

30 AUG 2022

Reliance Jio earmarked an eye-watering INR2 trillion ($25.1 billion) to roll out a nationwide standalone (SA) 5G network in India by December 2023, with the initial launch planned in four cities in less than two months.

Speaking at parent company Reliance Industries’ AGM, chairman Mukesh Ambani stated in less than 18 months Jio will deliver 5G to every town in the country, after covering some 1,000 cities.

It will start with service in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai by the Diwali festival in late-October.

Ambani added the company has indigenously developed an end-to-end 5G stack which is fully cloud native and software designed.

The company is working with Google to develop affordable 5G smartphones for India, he said, noting it will also use the capabilities of Google Cloud to offer Jio’s private 5G and other 5G-enabled services to domestic and global users.

In an early August auction, Jio spent about $11 billion on spectrum in the 900MHz, 3500MHZ and 26GHz bands.

Following the auction, rival Bharti Airtel selected Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung as its 5G equipment suppliers, with the operator planning to start the rollout this month.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

ZTE grows in H1

Ericsson, China Mobile tap 5G for public safety system

Airtel preps for 5G with spectrum fee prepayment
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association