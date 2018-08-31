English
HomeAsiaNews

Japan considers restrictions on Huawei, ZTE gear

31 AUG 2018

Japan could be the next country jumping on the US-led bandwagon enacting measures to restrict mobile operators from deploying equipment from China-based Huawei and ZTE over national security and spying concerns.

Officials responsible for cybersecurity in the Japanese government’s Cabinet Office are conducting a study to determine if additional regulations are needed to reduce security risks from using network equipment from Chinese companies, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The study is preliminary and no decision has been made, a representative told the newspaper.

Last week Australia effectively banned the China-based equipment vendors Huawei and ZTE from participating in the country’s rollout of 5G mobile infrastructure due to national security concerns. The vendor immediately criticised the ban, stating the decision is politically motivated and would ultimately harm consumers.

In a statement, the company said the government’s decision was not founded on a “fact-based, transparent or equitable decision-making process” and is out of alignment with “the long-term interests of the Australian people” because it limits the technology choices available.

Huawei is also facing security scrutiny in the UK over new allegations it is using ageing software sold by a US-based company.

Early this week Huawei requested a hearing with the US Federal Trade Commission as it attempts to combat efforts by US officials to shut it out of the market. It argued in a filing recent moves by the US Congress and the Federal Communications Commission to ban the use of its telecoms equipment are unfair and harmful to competition, which will result in less innovation and higher prices for consumers.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

